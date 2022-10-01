Oxen Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Oxen has a total market cap of $12.35 million and approximately $305,362.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001059 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,401.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021463 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00275634 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00143191 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.37 or 0.00764726 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.42 or 0.00615499 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 60,108,177 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

