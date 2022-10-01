Orion Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Orion Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total value of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,344,445.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,344,445.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $601,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,612,481.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,629 shares of company stock worth $8,241,549 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RMD stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.30. The stock had a trading volume of 521,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,531. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $275.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.24 and its 200-day moving average is $222.80.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.53 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.40.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

