Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $70,000 in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFSD. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSD stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.00. The company had a trading volume of 134,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,584. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.11. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $50.28.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.