Orion Capital Management LLC Has $93,000 Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Orion Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Trimble by 10.9% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in Trimble by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 124,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Trimble by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 29.2% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 360,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 81,540 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of TRMB traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,410. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $91.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.99 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.