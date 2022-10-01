Orion Capital Management LLC Has $705,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,613 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,532 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after buying an additional 55,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS Health Trading Down 1.7 %

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.61 on Friday, reaching $95.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,394,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575,898. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $125.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.99.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

