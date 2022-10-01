Orion Capital Management LLC Buys 2,010 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAPR. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 492,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,458 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter worth $465,000. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 217,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 138,053 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New Stock Performance

BAPR stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.07. The stock had a trading volume of 97,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,987. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $34.17.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.