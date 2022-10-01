Orion Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January makes up 0.9% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PJAN traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.43. 653,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,169. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.14. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.