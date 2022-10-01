Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 702.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,282,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,032 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 19.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 267,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after buying an additional 43,785 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 77.8% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 211,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after buying an additional 92,496 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 9.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 208,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 17,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the second quarter valued at $3,004,000.

PJUL traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.61. 325,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,984. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $29.96. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $31.27.

