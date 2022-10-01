Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Tops $0.99 on Exchanges

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00005146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $41.71 million and approximately $328,736.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s genesis date was September 18th, 2020. Origin Dollar’s total supply is 41,942,188 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin Dollar (OUSD) is a new stablecoin that was initially launched in September 2020 on the Ethereum network. It allows users to earn yield while it's still in their wallet. It was created by the team at Origin Protocol (OGN).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

