Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Short Interest Update

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the August 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Orezone Gold stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 51,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,069. Orezone Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned Bomboré gold project comprising a block of contiguous permits covering an area of 15,029 ha located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

