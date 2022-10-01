Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Short Interest Update

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the August 31st total of 872,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 808,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Orange Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ORAN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,932. Orange has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Orange from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Orange from €10.50 ($10.71) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orange

Orange Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Orange by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Orange by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 556,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 338,035 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Orange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Orange by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 221,649 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Orange by 86.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 259,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 120,457 shares during the period. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

