Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,561 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 3.2% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after buying an additional 22,272 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.2% during the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,024,000 after buying an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $3,992,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,794,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,750,701. The firm has a market cap of $164.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.99. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen cut their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

