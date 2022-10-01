Opium Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges (OPIUM)

Opium (OPIUM) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Opium has a total market capitalization of $15.88 million and $47,300.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000823 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Opium has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Opium

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network. The official website for Opium is www.opium.network. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Opium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

