Ophir Energy (LON:OPHR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.50

Shares of Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 57.50 ($0.69) and traded as high as GBX 57.50 ($0.69). Ophir Energy shares last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.69), with a volume of 3,227,394 shares changing hands.
Ophir Energy Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 57.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £407.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52.
About Ophir Energy
Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
