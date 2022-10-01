Onooks (OOKS) Trading Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

Onooks (OOKS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Onooks has a market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $61,479.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Onooks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001172 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Onooks has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003624 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010827 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069597 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10639676 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Onooks
Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,221,615 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Onooks
