Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 966,700 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the August 31st total of 782,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 568.6 days.
Ono Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Ono Pharmaceutical stock remained flat at $23.88 during trading on Friday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $27.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.46.
Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile
