Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 966,700 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the August 31st total of 782,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 568.6 days.

Ono Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Ono Pharmaceutical stock remained flat at $23.88 during trading on Friday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $27.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Ono Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER capsules for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and MEKTOVI, VELEXBRU, and ADLUMIZ tablets, as well as BRAFTOVI capsules for malignant tumors.

Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.