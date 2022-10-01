OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
OneSoft Solutions Price Performance
Shares of OSSIF opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29. OneSoft Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53.
OneSoft Solutions Company Profile
