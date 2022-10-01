OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $38.43

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.43 and last traded at $38.43, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.43.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.98.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.