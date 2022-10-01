Oikos (OKS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $723.00

Oikos (OKS) traded down 20.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last week, Oikos has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $61,720.60 and approximately $723.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oikos alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069690 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10653982 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 217,293,197 coins and its circulating supply is 197,184,675 coins. The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash. Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oikos

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.