OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OFSSH opened at $22.65 on Friday. OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $25.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88.

