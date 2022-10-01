Offshift Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $72,851.00 (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00002263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $72,851.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Offshift has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005126 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00008080 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $150.73 or 0.00781272 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000378 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,969,500 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift.

Buying and Selling Offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

