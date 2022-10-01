ODIN PROTOCOL Self Reported Market Cap Hits $583,925.06 (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market cap of $583,925.06 and approximately $3,149.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for $0.0337 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,332,244 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

