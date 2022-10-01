Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the August 31st total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 180.9% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 111,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 71,961 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $1,325,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 465.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 58,940 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $1,143,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 87.1% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 121,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 56,437 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NBB stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,349. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $23.21.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

