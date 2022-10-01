Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the August 31st total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NAD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. 1,093,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,727. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.64. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $16.15.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional bought a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $61,000.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

