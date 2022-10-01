Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.38

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 6637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 28,804.2% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,820,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,663 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,407,000 after acquiring an additional 995,411 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,060,000. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,563,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,447,000 after buying an additional 450,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

