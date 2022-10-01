Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.38

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 6637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NUV)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.