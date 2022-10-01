Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,919. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.
