Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,919. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 24.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 30,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,522,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 117,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 187.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 15,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 79,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

