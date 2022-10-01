Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) Short Interest Update

Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the August 31st total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Nutex Health Stock Performance
NUTX stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.64. Nutex Health has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $52.80.
Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nutex Health
Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.
Further Reading
