Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) Short Interest Update

Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the August 31st total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Nutex Health Stock Performance

NUTX stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.64. Nutex Health has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $52.80.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nutex Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,237,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,982,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $839,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

