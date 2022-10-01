NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an underperform rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded NorthWestern from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

NorthWestern Stock Performance

NorthWestern stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.28. The company had a trading volume of 677,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,357. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $49.05 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day moving average is $56.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.41.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.20 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. Equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $216,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,430,195.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NorthWestern

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in NorthWestern by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in NorthWestern by 8.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also

