NoLimitCoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $374,796.52 (NLC)

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $374,796.52 and $12,717.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 379.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 119.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded up 271.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin (NLC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 1,050,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,185,411 coins. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NoLimitCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake hybrid created to be the currency used in the upcoming Fantasy Football game, No Limits Fantasy Sports. NLC uses SHA256D as an algorithm and has a 2 minute block time.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

