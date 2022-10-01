Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Short Interest Up 32.9% in September

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the August 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,359,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NICH remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. 750,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,717. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. Nitches has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76.

Nitches Inc wholesales, imports, and distributes clothing and home decor products under its own brand labels and retailer-owned private labels in the United States. It distributes clothing primarily in three categories: women's sleepwear and loungewear, women's sportswear and outerwear, and men's casual wear and performance apparel.

