Nimbus Governance Token (GNBU) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,896.00

Nimbus Governance Token (GNBU) traded down 24.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Nimbus Governance Token has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $11,896.00 worth of Nimbus Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nimbus Governance Token has traded 51.5% lower against the US dollar. One Nimbus Governance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0707 or 0.00000364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003086 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010920 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Nimbus Governance Token

Nimbus Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,693 coins. Nimbus Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @nmbplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nimbus Governance Token

