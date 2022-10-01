NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 490,527 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 6,912,294 shares.The stock last traded at $96.31 and had previously closed at $98.70.

The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.59% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. HSBC cut their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.06 and its 200-day moving average is $114.65.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.