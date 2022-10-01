NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Posts Earnings Results

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01, RTT News reports. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.59% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NIKE Stock Down 12.8 %

NIKE stock traded down $12.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,176,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,626,643. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.06 and its 200 day moving average is $114.65. The company has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Cowen dropped their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.19.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,646,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,028,869,000 after buying an additional 189,454 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,293,473 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $132,192,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 661,677 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $89,038,000 after buying an additional 47,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

