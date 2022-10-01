NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01, RTT News reports. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.59% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NIKE Stock Down 12.8 %

NYSE NKE traded down $12.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.12. 48,176,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,626,643. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,646,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,028,869,000 after purchasing an additional 189,454 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 296,894 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,950,000 after purchasing an additional 186,894 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after purchasing an additional 74,257 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 661,677 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $89,038,000 after purchasing an additional 47,969 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.19.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

