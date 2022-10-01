NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,125 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in NIKE by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,475 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in NIKE by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,475,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,615 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.19.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $12.21 on Friday, hitting $83.12. 48,176,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,626,643. The firm has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.59%. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.