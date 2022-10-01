NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.81 and last traded at $17.81. Approximately 11,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 291,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NXGN shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,771.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.37.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.28 million. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $60,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,850.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

