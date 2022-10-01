NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.81 and last traded at $17.81. Approximately 11,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 291,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NXGN shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.
NextGen Healthcare Trading Down 0.8 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,771.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.37.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $60,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,850.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of NextGen Healthcare
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.
NextGen Healthcare Company Profile
NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.
