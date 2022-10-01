NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,820,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,255 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.09% of NextEra Energy worth $141,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 46,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 19,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 168,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $78.41. 12,854,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,416,417. The firm has a market cap of $154.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.77.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 129.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.30.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

