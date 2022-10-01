NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Now Covered by JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Trading Down 4.5 %
NYSE:NREF opened at $14.98 on Thursday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 596.11 and a quick ratio of 596.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.49.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, President James D. Dondero bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 29,300 shares in the company, valued at $688,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President James D. Dondero bought 6,845 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.70 per share, for a total transaction of $162,226.50. Following the purchase, the president now owns 24,837 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $588,636.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,335 shares of company stock worth $554,900 over the last three months. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of NexPoint Real Estate Finance
About NexPoint Real Estate Finance
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.
