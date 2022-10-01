NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Now Covered by JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE:NREF opened at $14.98 on Thursday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 596.11 and a quick ratio of 596.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President James D. Dondero bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 29,300 shares in the company, valued at $688,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President James D. Dondero bought 5,000 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $117,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 29,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President James D. Dondero bought 6,845 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.70 per share, for a total transaction of $162,226.50. Following the purchase, the president now owns 24,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,636.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,335 shares of company stock worth $554,900 over the last three months. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Real Estate Finance

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 66.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

