Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Short Interest Update

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 68.0 days.

Nexans Stock Performance

Shares of NXPRF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.10. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.86 and its 200 day moving average is $86.63. Nexans has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nexans from €83.00 ($84.69) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale cut Nexans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nexans from €83.00 ($84.69) to €80.00 ($81.63) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Nexans Company Profile

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. It operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment provides cabling systems and smart energy solutions for buildings, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructures, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

