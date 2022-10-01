New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $39,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 2.1 %

CL stock opened at $70.25 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.39%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

