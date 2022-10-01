New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 900 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Moderna news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $6,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $925,442,766. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 642,048 shares of company stock worth $99,283,142 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.08.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $118.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $376.65.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

