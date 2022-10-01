New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 600 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV opened at $153.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.54 and a 200 day moving average of $169.57. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.