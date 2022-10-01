New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 4,000 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $711,435,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $89,428,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.23.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GM. Wedbush cut their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on General Motors from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.28.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

