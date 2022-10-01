New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $506,692,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $499,693,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,054,464,000 after acquiring an additional 932,428 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in American International Group by 5,873.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 761,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,828,000 after acquiring an additional 748,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $10,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG opened at $47.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.17.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

