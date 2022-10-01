New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,486 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FedEx from $246.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $148.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.