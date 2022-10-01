New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $690,223,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $515,807,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,099,000 after buying an additional 1,618,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after buying an additional 1,589,999 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $90.35 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.57 and a 200-day moving average of $106.32.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

