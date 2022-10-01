New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.68 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,030,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.43.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP opened at $86.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.88. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

