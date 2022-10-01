New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.41 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $847,508,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $402,080,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,828.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,065,974 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,421,000 after buying an additional 3,016,611 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,525,000 after buying an additional 2,665,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $80.45 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $59.42 and a one year high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ADM. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

