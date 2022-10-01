New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 23.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.3% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $608.05.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $366.00 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $358.00 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.41.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

