New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $319,198,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,948 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,845,000 after buying an additional 2,649,044 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 43.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,204,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,225,000 after buying an additional 1,282,279 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D stock opened at $69.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.36 and a 200 day moving average of $81.75. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.01 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

